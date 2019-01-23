Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” Gets Classic Anime Makeover

Ariana Grande is currently owning the pop music charts with her newest single, “Thank U, Next”, and the song is such a crossover hit that its even making a splash in the anime genre!

As you can in the artwork below, one anime fan has taken some key scenes from “Thank U, Next” and given it an anime makeover. And not just any anime style – the classic style of ’90s/’00s era anime:

What’s so great is that “Thank U, Next” is, in itself, a collection of famous scenes from rom-com and teen movies from the ’90s and ’00s eras. Included in the mix were Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Legally Blonde, and it seems this anime rendition of the video was built off the Mean Girls and Legally Blonde scenes of Grande’s video.

If you’ve been doubting anime’s growing range of mainstream cultural crossover appeal, look no further than this. Old movies inspire a hit pop-music video, which then inspires some old anime style to make a comeback, in honor of that new pop-music video based on old movies.

The zeitgeist is becoming a convoluted knot where everything old becomes new again, and the borders between cultures are disappearing. Along with art influencing art influencing other art like in the example seen above, you also have major celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian regularly endorsing the anime genre; K-Pop growing into a dominant force in international popular culture (giving artists like Grande some new competition); and even the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie release grabbing a Top 5 spot at the US box office this past week.

Here’s a breakdown on what the latter movie is all about:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force.”

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” is now available on YouTube. You can watch it above!