Arsenal FC Unveils Special ‘Dragon Ball Z’-Themed Video

The Dragon Ball franchise, and more specifically Dragon Ball Super and the upcoming film Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is having something of a moment right now. It’s not that the franchise has ever been irrelevant, but it’s perhaps more relevant than ever. Take, for example, the decision by Arsenal FC to homage Dragon Ball Z in a recent video.

Specifically, the football (read: soccer) club recently released a short video showcasing its players scoring a goal. Pretty typical, right? Seems like the sort of thing any football club might do on a regular basis, even. Well, Arsenal FC went the extra mile and added some visual effects and a familiar-looking logo to create something it calls “Emery Ball Z” in the video. You can check it out via the embedded tweet below:

First, we gave you Emery Ball 🕹

Now, we give you Emery Ball Z ⚡️ It’s matchday once again – let’s get that 12th W! 👊#CRYARS pic.twitter.com/8oijE8dPza — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 28, 2018

Admittedly, my knowledge of soccer (read: football) is limited, but the video appears to feature an Arsenal goal initially kicked off by one Mesut Ozil, which the video’s description credits as being “Arsenal’s biggest Dragon Ball Z fan,” though it’s unclear how “big” is “big” given that we don’t know how his cohorts feel about the show and franchise. “Emery Ball” here refers to the manner in which the club is playing under new head coach Unai Emery, which is reportedly pretty good.

What do you think of the video? Is it appropriately Super Saiyan enough for you? Let us know in the comments!

