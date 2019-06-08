Artist Goes Viral For Transforming Kids Into Famous Anime Stars

Having kids is one of the most rewarding and stressful things that you can do in your life. One parent decided to past the time by playing with his children and simultaneously creating new interpretations of anime art. An Instagram artist had his babies sit in front of a completely blank canvas and used artwork to “transform” each of his children into different anime stars. From Pokemon to Sailor Moon to Princess Mononoke, the artist in question is able to create some artistic masterpieces that his children can laugh at when they get a bit older.
Japanese Instagram User Yota7454 was able to take his young children and place them into the world of anime, with the help of his artistic skills and a well placed sharpie:
Whether it be Sailor Moon, a Studio Ghibli feature, or the world of Pokemon, this Instagram artist has quite the skill at interpreting his kids as anime heroes. The artist has also managed to “draw” his children as super heroes such as Batman and in a number of other hilarious situations. The hilarious images, aside from paying homage to both anime and comic book heroes, manage to place the young children into humorous situations such as playing tennis, painting, or riding a giant sea turtle, to name a few.
What do you think of these amazing artistic interpretations of some anime favorites? What do you think of the artist’s other works? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.
Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi for Nakayoshi magazine in 1991. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created; popularizing the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The series can currently be found streaming on Hulu. They describe Sailor Moon as such, “Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”