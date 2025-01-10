Assassination Classroom 10th Anniversary Releases a Surprise for the Fans

Class is back in session, and Lerche Studios is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the hit anime series Assassination Classroom with a special surprise for fans. All seven openings and endings for the series have gotten official creditless re-releases on YouTube, finally gifting fans the opportunity to once again enjoy the classic openings and endings without text covering them up. 3-nen E-gumi Utatan, a five-group band made up of the lead voice actors of the Assassination Classroom anime, performed all four opening songs. 3-nen E-gumi Utatan’s first opening was “Seishun Satsubatsuron,” which was used for the first half of the first season. The second opening was “Jiriki Honga,” and it was used for the first season’s second half.

The second season’s opening songs were “Question” for the first half and “Bye Bye Yesterday” in the second half. “Hello, shooting star” by Moumoon served as the sole ending song for season one. Shion Miyawaki’s songs, “Kaketa Tsuki” and “Mata Kimi ni Aeru hi” respectively, were the two ending music for season two. The opening songs for Assassination Classrooms are typically poppy and energetic, whereas the ending themes are more soothing and nostalgic. The opening videos for the original season became popular among anime fans, showcasing a silly and funny dance routine.

The Beginning of the Assassination Classroom 10th Anniversary Project

Assassination Classroom was one of the most popular anime from 2015, receiving praise for its unique premise, wacky storylines, and shocking emotional depth. The re-release of the clean versions of the anime is meant to serve as the lead-up to the 10th Anniversary Project for the anime. At the time of this writing, the project appears to only be a rebroadcast of the original anime starting in April 2025. Later stages have yet to be revealed to celebrate the series’ momentous milestone.

The Lasting Legacy of Assassination Classroom

The original manga and anime series featured an out-there premise of an octopus-like creature, nicknamed Koro-sensei, teaching a classroom for Junior High students. It is up to the students to assassinate Koro-sensei within a year, or else he will destroy the world. While the overall idea for the series comes off as silly, the story actually touches on serious topics, including the class gap among school students. The lead characters of Assassination Classroom are part of the lower-end students of Kunugigaoka Junior High School, constantly looked down on by the other children and faculty. The series covers the unfair treatment of students with lesser means and the inherent flaws of the Japanese school system.

Koro-sensei became an anime icon, with his bright yellow and round face becoming a recognized symbol for the anime community. Despite his immense power, Koro-sensei acts like a goofball and genuinely cares for the students. As more and more layers of the plot are revealed, it becomes evident that Koro-sensei isn’t a villain and that there’s a deeper conspiracy. The show was also able to successfully juggle a large cast of characters. While the focus of the series remains with a core handful of students, nearly every other student had a chance to shine.

Assassination Classroom‘s unique blend of wackiness and genuine pathos is something that hasn’t been able to be recaptured since. The franchise became so popular it had two live-action films and several video game tie-ins. Even though a new high-profile project for the franchise hasn’t been announced yet, fans are still clinging to the hope the 10th Anniversary project will feature a more substantial return of Koro-sensei.

