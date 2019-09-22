Assassin’s Creed to Get Manga Adaptation

Assassin’s Creed has become one of the top-tier gaming series to date, and fans continue to stumble upon the series with each of its releases. To date, the game has put out a slew of titles, and fans from around the world have come to love the period piece. Now, it looks like Japan is ready to embrace the series, and it turns out the country will be doing so with a special manga.

As it turns out, Shogakukan’s Sunday GX confirmed its plans to publish an Assassin’s Creedmanga this fall. The publication hit up Twitter to share the announcement, and the Assassin’s Creedmanga announced its October 19 release date along the way.

According to the report, Minoji Kurata will oversee the new manga which is based on the Ubisoft game. The series will be titled Assassin’s Creed: China and follow a character named Shao Jun who is the protagonist of the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China game.

The manga will follow Jun as he lives life as the last Assassin in China. The series, which is set in the Ming dynasty, will see the ruling emperor decide to enact political purges which upsets the very fabric of Chinese society. Jun is forced to flee to Europe after all of her comrades are killed in purges, but the heroine returns to China years later to get revenge.

For fans of the video game, this manga series will be an interesting one to check out. Its focus on Jun will give fans the chance to visit a favorite protagonist of theirs, and there are other Assassin’s Creed manga titles out there to check out as well. For instance, Assassin’s Creed: Awakening went live in August 2013, and it adapted Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag in the now-discontinued magazine Jump X.

