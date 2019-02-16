Canadian Astronaut Chris Hadfield Shares Anime Comparison

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, who is retired now, is pretty good at social media. So good, in fact, that he seems to know about the Internet’s love for anime and manga. To this point, he recently compared himself (and his dog) to Space Brothers.

Here’s the tweet:

“In a parallel universe Albert and I star in a Japanese manga series called Space Brothers,” Hadfield recently shared, with an image from the Space Brothers anime on the left and one of himself and his dog, Albert, on the right. Given that Space Brothers also features an astronaut with a pug, which is what Albert is, it’s a pretty apt comparison.

Hadfield’s been involved in space exploration for decades at this point, but received most of his fans during his stay on the International Space Station as commander of Expedition 35 in 2013. Since then, he’s continued to advocate for space exploration and science.

If you’re not familiar, here’s how the manga is described by Crunchyroll, which hosts a simulpub release of its chapters:

“Two brothers looked to the starry skies as children and made a promise … Now, in the year 2025, the younger brother, Hibito, is carrying his out. He is an astronaut who has been selected as a crew member for mankind’s first long-term base on the moon. Meanwhile, the older brother, Mutta, has just been fired from his job and is unemployed, but decides to trust himself just one last time. A text message from Hibito sends him applying to be an astronaut too and shooting for the stars.”

