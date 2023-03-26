Attack on Titan Announces 10th Anniversary Event

The Attack on Titan anime might be ending later this year with the final phase of Season 4, Attack on Titan still has some big plans in store for fans, however, as the anime has announced a new special event for Attack on Titan's 10th Anniversary! Hajime Isayama's original Attack on Titan manga might have come to an end some time ago, but fans of the Attack on Titan anime have been waiting to see how the franchise would bring it all to a close. With the first special for Attack on Titan's anime finale already premiered this Winter, it won't be too long until we get to see it end.

Attack on Titan's anime run first began in Japan back in 2013, and has since taken over the world in the decade long run since that initial debut. With the Attack on Titan anime coming to an end this year, Attack on Titan took the stage at AnimeJapan 2023 this past weekend to announced that there are some plans in place for the anime's 10th Anniversary. A special event will kick off on January 27-28, 2024 to commemorate the major Attack on Titan anime milestone, but it's yet to be revealed what to expect from this celebration:

Attack on Titan: How to Watch the Anime's Series Finale

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu at the time of this writing (along with the previous three seasons and first two parts of the fourth and final season). The second and final Attack on Titan special is currently scheduled for a release this Fall as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to reveal a concrete release date. As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first grand finale special as such:

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

Can you believe it's been ten years of Attack on Titan? How do you want to see the Attack on Titan anime end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!