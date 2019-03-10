‘Attack on Titan’ Voice Actress Announces Marriage, Pregnancy

It looks like the anime fandom has some congrats to pass on. According to a recent post, a favorite voice actress from titles like Attack on Titan is expecting as a newlywed.

Over on Twitter, actress Natsuki Aikawa shared the personal news with fans. The star posted a photo of a handwritten letter where she explained her recent milestones, and fans were quick to congratulate her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It seems Aikawa was married in Japan some time ago and is now expecting her first child. The actress did not give any details about her husband or pregnancy, but she was quick to thank fans on social media. Aikawa said she plans to make a wonderful home for her growing family and that she will try her best to be a great mother.

For anime fans, they may not recognize Aikawa’s name, but there is a good chance they will know her voice. The actress has worked in Japan for years now, and she has scored roles on a slew of well-known series. Attack on Titan sees Aikawa voice Petra Ral while Gundam Build Fighters cast her as Baker. The actress has also appeared in other anime series like Berserk, Blue Exorcist, Devilman Crybaby, Naruto Shippuden, Yo-kai Watch, and more.

So, have you sent the actress your congrats? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!