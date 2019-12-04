Attack on Titan Takes Over New York City with Colossal Titan Mural

Attack on Titan is living its best life these days. The series may be on break with its anime, but Attack on Titan is thriving in print. Ahead of the debut of season four, the series is growing ever closer to its finale thanks to the manga. To celebrateits success, Attack on Titan decided to get creative with a promo, and it turned the Colossal Titan’s eye towards New York City.

Over on social media, fans of the series began buzzing when a new video popped up for Attack on Titan. It revealed a project done by Colossal Media as the firm took over New York City to paint a giant mural starring the Colossal Titan.

And if that isn’t enough to terrify a manga-savvy commuter on their way to work, what is?

As you can see above, the video sees a group of painters on the side of a building in New York City. Sat upon a scaffold, the team gets to work on painting the feared Titan. A slew of people are interviewed about the mural as the Colossal Titan comes to life.

By the end, the mural looks massive as the Titan roars to life on the streets of New York City. Attack on Titan is promoted with ease thanks to a large logo, and fans admit they are stunned to see how big the piece ended up becoming. This is not a foe Levi would take lightly, so it’s best to keep your eye on the Colossal Titan should you ever pass by this mural…

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.