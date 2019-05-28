Attack on Titan Debuts Its Highest-Rated Episode Ever

Attack on Titan is one of anime’s most popular titles, and its latest season decided it was only going to bolster that reputation. Earlier this year, the show hit up fans when its third season returned to air, and audiences are real glad it came back strong.

After all, Attack on Titan just released its highest-rated episode to date, and the accolade is a first for anime all together.

Over the weekend, Attack on Titan episode 54 went live, and it was there fans witnessed one of the show’s longest-awaited episodes. “Hero” hit up fans with a huge comeback and some even bigger deaths, leaving audiences as shocked as they were vindicated. When the episode ended, fans flooded social media with reviews, and the release has become the series’ highest-rated yet.

Over on My Anime List, 96% of voters gave the episode a 5 out of 5 while IMDb uses passed on a 10 rating to the tune of more than 96%. On Twitter, fan-sites like Attack on Titan Wiki brought in a 93% turnout of Amazing votes, and the praise only continued from there. Episode 54 peaked as the highest-rated anime episode on both My Anime List and Reddit’s Anime sub, taking down entries like Haikyuu and Gintama. Now, the accolade belongs to the Survey Corps, and fans are eager to see how the rest of this third season plays out.

Still, fans aren’t willing to give the anime a pass just yet. Attack on Titan has some major plot points left to explore in season three, and the series will only get wilder in season four. As reports continue to suggest a studio swap is coming for Attack on Titan, all eyes are on the anime these days, and fans can only hope the show will continue cranking out stellar episodes such as “Hero” as time goes on.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.