Attack on Titan Episode 57 Shares First Synopsis, Image

Attack on Titan is nearing the finale of its third season, but the anime still has a good bit left to explore. After breaking down an epic battle, the series is about to discover the secrets hidden within the basement at Eren’s old home, and episode 57 is prepared to prepared to break down those details this week.

Don’t believe it? Well, a new synopsis for the episode has gone live, and it teases a major reveal or two.

Recently, Attack on Titan put out a blurb describing episode 57. It was there fans learned the release will be titled “That Day” as previously reported, and the episode’s first-ever synopsis was released. You can read the blurb below:

“A memory was written down in a book left by Eren’s father, Grisha. Grisha, who was still a young boy, recounts facing the truth of the world one day.”

As you can tell, the little synopsis seems to pick up from the post-credits scene tagged to the anime’s last episode. A 2-minute reel was shared that showed Grisha as a little boy with his younger sister. The pair were seen living within some strange city walls before Grisha had his sister exit those borders without permission. Now, this synopsis proves this upcoming episode will bring the reverie to an and, but its attached still bodes poorly for everyone.

After all, the episode 57 image released shows a young Grisha crying, and fans know that cannot mean anything good. Something bad is about to revealed about the man’s past, and anime-only viewers better go into the new episode braced for such an inevitability.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.