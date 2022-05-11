Attack on Titan's Pieck Cosplays As Her Character

✖

Attack on Titan's final season didn't just see some major changes to the Scout Regiment, as Eren Jaeger took it upon himself to inherit the power of the Founding Titan and unleashing the power of the Rumbling upon the world, but the fourth season also took the opportunity to take us within the world of the nation of Marley. With the likes of Falco, Gabi, Porco, and others being introduced for the first time, so to did we learn more about the likes of Pieck, with the English voice actor of the Cart Titan having a big cosplay surprise for fans.

Amber Lee Connors is the current English voice actor for Pieck, the Cart Titan, and has voiced her fair share of anime characters throughout the years. Having been a part of series such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon Evolutions, Wonder Egg Priority, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few, Pieck is definitely one of the voice actor's biggest roles. With Attack on Titan set to finish out its anime adaptation next year in four hour-long specials, expect the Cart Titan to continue to play a role now that Pieck has joined the Scout Regiment in their bid to stop Eren's genocidal rampage.

Amber Lee Connors took to her Official Twitter Account, showing off her own cosplay of the character that she helps bring to life in Attack on Titan's English Dub, which recently caught up to the Japanese version which came to an end as Eren led his Colossal Titans directly onto the doorstep of the nation of Marley:

A little late – but here’s my Pieck Cosplay to celebrate the most recent Attack on Titan season 🛒❤️ pic.twitter.com/nOrzxkvEUY — Amber Lee Connors (@AmberLeeConnors) May 10, 2022

The Cart Titan's power is somewhat lacking when you compare it to the likes of the Armored Titan, Colossal Titan, and Attack Titan, though Pieck has had the ability to get some truly effective modifications thanks to the military equipment of Marley. With a giant cannon strapped to her back, Pieck has become quite the weapon and is now one of the last lines of defense when it comes to stopping Eren from eliminating everyone who doesn't reside on the island of Paradis.

What do you think of Ambe Lee's take on her own character? Do you think the Cart Titan will survive Attack on Titan's grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.