‘Attack on Titan’ Confirms Levi’s Connection To Kenny

Attack on Titan hasn’t been big on family up until now, but its current season has made it a rather big focus. Not only have Historia and Eren had their bloodlines scrutinized, but Levi has undergone that same kind of evaluation. So, it should come as no surprise that Levi’s relation to Kenny has finally gone public.

So, if you suspected the older man to be Levi’s dad, you need to pay up. The two men are definitely related, but they aren’t connected the way you thought.

Over the weekend, Attack on Titan rolled out its latest episode, and “Friends” saw Levi and Kenny exchange their last conversation. As the older man bled out from numerous injuries, Levi was forced to debate whether he should give Kenny a mercy killing. However, the older man stopped the captain as he needed to apologize to Levi for being such a bad uncle.

Yes, that’s right. Kenny is the brother of Levi’s long-dead mother. So, if you put your money down on that, it is time you cashed in your bet.

As it turns out, Kenny is the brother of Kuchel, the woman who bore Levi. The siblings appeared to be close but drifted apart as they entered adulthood. While Kenny went on to become a mercenary of sorts, Kuchel fell into a life of prostitution. She became pregnant with Levi while working, and she fell sick when he was just a boy. Kuchel died before Kenny could visit her again, leaving the man to first meet his nephew as the boy sat by his mom’s corpse.

Unwilling to leave the boy to death, Kenny took in Levi as his charge, but he didn’t want to act as a stand-in father. The older man taught Levi how to live tough in the underground, showing him how to fight and wield a knife. When the boy became strong enough to handle his own battles, Kenny fled to continue his own mission, and the pair only reunited when Kenny was tasked with kidnapping Historia and Eren.

