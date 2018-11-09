‘Attack On Titan’ Fans Find Mikasa’s Perfect Live-Action Double

Attack on Titan has already given live-action a go, but it turns out the franchise is ready to give it another go. Recently, reports went live confirming Warner Bros. is developing a live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan, and fans think they have found the perfect double for a fan-favorite character.

After all, Mikasa isn’t a character you can get wrong, and fans think they’ve found the girl born to play the soldier.

Over on social media, fans were quick to pitch their casting for Attack on Titan, and one name continued to pop up for Mikasa. Time and again, Karen Fukuhara had her name thrown into the ring for Mikasa, and the actress’ resume speaks for itself.

The actress, who is 26 years old, will be best-known to most for her work on Suicide Squad. The actress was cast as Katana in the 2016 DC Comics film, so fans know Fukuhara has what it takes to do stunt sequences. Since her debut in Suicide Squad, Fukuhara has gone on to star in projects like Stray and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Still, there are fans who question whether her age would suit Mikasa. Attack on Titan begins with its leads as teenagers, and they’ve barely hit young adulthood in the manga’s most recent arc. Fukuhara is in her mid-twenties, and fans have started debating the merits of Attack on Titan possibly aging up its characters in this next live-action outing.

If Warner Bros. wants to stick close to the script, there are plenty of younger actresses out there who’d fit the role. Everyone from Ayami Nakajo to Lana Condor has been pitched as Mikasa’s live-action mirror, so it’s just a matter of finding out which of these actresses can master the Survey Scouts’ infamous Maneuvering Gear.

As for Attack on Titan, it was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.