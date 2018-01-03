‘Attack on Titan’ Animator Rings In 2018 With Armin Sketch

Attack on Titan fans have plenty to look forward to in 2018 especially given that the third season of the series is premiering some time this year, and fans in Japan will be able to see a compilation film going over the events of season two for a good reminder.

One of the biggest developments in the manga, and most likely the upcoming season, is all about Armin. And to get fans hyped about Armin’s potentially great 2018, one animator has shared a cool sketch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan animation director Ayumi Yamada uploaded a sketch of Armin to Twitter that paints Armin in a much cooler light than he’d had in the series. But if the next season takes cues from the manga, season three could be a big one for Armin.

Not only does he become more confident, he gains a new sense of responsibility as he’s finally noticed for his ability to come up with successful tactics. There’s also one colossal moment for him, but it remains to be seen if the anime will reach that point by the end of the season.

The series has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.