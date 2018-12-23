‘Attack On Titan’ Reveals Major Mikasa Twist

Attack on Titan may be playing catch up with its anime, but the franchise is going full ahead in the manga. These days, the title is entering its last arc, and its most recent chapter dropped a shocking bombshell about Mikasa and her past.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Attack on Titan chapter 112 below!

Recently, Kodansha put out a new chapter of Attack on Titan, and the update saw Mikasa and Armin meet up with their rogue comrade Eren. The pair have been searching for the military traitor to understand why he would turn his back on Paradis, and Mikasa pled with Eren to come to his sense. However, it was then the boy chose to turn against Mikasa and forced her to learn something about her bloodline she never wanted to know.

According to Eren, the Ackerman Clan was the result of a rather lengthy experiment held by Marley forces to understand the Titans. Ackerman subjects were given the power of a Titan, but it laid in wait until it could be activated. As it turns out, Eren says Mikasa did just that as a child, and it was because Eren commanded her to fight for her life against those human traffickers who killed her parents.

“In other words, you only cling to me because of your instincts as an Ackerman. You obeyed my order in that moment when you were facing death. ‘Fight.’ Apparently, when all of those conditions are met, the instincts hidden inside the Ackerman Clan’s blood will awaken,” Eren revealed.

“All because you happened by chance to trick yourself into believing I was the host you had to protect.”

Mikasa was understandably horrified by the revelation and refused to believe it. However, Eren pushed her to believe when he tested her so-called instincts by making her choose between him and Armin. When the latter boy tried to swing at Eren in anger, Mikasa was unable to help herself and pinned Armin down to keep him from attacking. The shocking scene left Mikasa stunned silent, and fans aren’t sure whether or not it’s time to Eren about the Ackerman Clan.

Do you think this twist will hold up? Or is there something more to the story? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.