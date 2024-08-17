Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Movie Announced

Attack on Titan has brought its television series and manga to an end, making it all the more surprising to see a major revelation from the brutal anime franchise. In a surprise twist, the Scout Regiment is set to return via a feature-length film coming to theaters. Attack on Titan: The Last Attack has been announced and fans might be surprised on when the movie will be hitting the silver screen. The story of the Survey Corps might be done but that doesn’t mean Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and their fellow residents of Paradis Island don’t have more surprises in store.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will be arriving in Japanese theaters on November 8th of this year. Those hoping that the movie will feature brand new material, or will act as a sequel to Hajime Isayama’s brutal franchise, might be disappointed as the film is being billed as a “compilation”. The movie’s runtime has been confirmed to be 145 minutes, meaning the theatrical release will run for a little under two and a half hours. Based on the final episodes of the fourth season of the anime adaptation, this movie will cover some major territory in the fight against Eren Jaeger.

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Trailer

While this fall release might not have new footage, or act as a sequel to the original ending, the studio has confirmed that the footage from the television series will be updated for the movie. Unfortunately, there has been no word on The Last Attack hitting North America, though with anime’s continuing popularity in the West, it’s a safe bet that the movie will hit the U.S. in the future.

Series director Yuichiro Hayashi stated that he originally set up the final episodes to be a feature-length film, meaning that Attack on Titan: The Last Attack will work well in putting together the final ride of the Scout Regiment, “I originally drew the storyboards [for THE FINAL CHAPTERS] with the idea that it would be watched as a single movie. So, having the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment, the theater, is a dream come true for me.”

