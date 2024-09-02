Attack on Titan to Announce New Project on 15th Anniversary

Attack on Titan spent years trying to surprise fans, and even in its retirement, the franchise has found a way to keep us on edge. It has been years since the Attack on Titan manga, and it wasn’t too long ago that Eren’s journey closed on screen. Still, the legacy of Attack on Titan is thriving, and a new report from Japan confirms the series will announce a new project this month to hype the manga’s 15 anniversary.

The update comes from social media as the Attack on Titan team announced the big news. It turns out the crew will announce a new, special project on September 9. This reveal aligns with the manga’s anniversary as Attack on Titan premiered in September 2009 under Kodansha.

Of course, nothing is being teased about this mystery project. The team simply wrote, “On September 9, Attack on Titan will celebrate its 15th anniversary since its manga serialization began! To celebrate the anniversary, we will announce a new project that readers can enjoy together, so please look forward to it!”

From a new art book to a bonus chapter and beyond, the Attack on Titan fandom is ready for anything. It has been three years since creator Hajime Isayama ended the manga, and he is very much enjoying his semi-retired life. While he may return for this special project, Attack on Titan fans need to temper their expectations. There is little chance Isayama is going to announce any sort of substantial project to mark this 15th anniversary. But even if the release is just a few pages long, the Attack on Titan fandom will show up to celebrate.

How to Catch Up on Attack on Titan

If you are not caught up with the Attack on Titan manga, the series can be found on Kodansha’s KMANGA app. The hit series is also available in print, so for those wanting to know more about Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

“In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what’s left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything.”

