Attack on Titan Poster Hypes Taiwan’s Epic i-Ride Show

Attack on Titan is set to take the silver screen by storm, as Studio MAPPA announced earlier this summer that the final episodes of the anime adaptation would arrive in theaters as “Attack on Titan: The Last Attack“. Thanks to the events that took place in these giant episodes, they seem tailor-made to be forged into one movie. Even though Hajime Isayama’s epic story has ended, that isn’t stopping the franchise from finding unique ways of jumping into the real world. In Taiwan, Attack on Titan: Declaration of War is a “5-D” ride that allows participants to soar the skies and fight back the Titans, dropping a new titanic poster to give anime fans a closer look.

This Taiwan ride isn’t the first time that the Titans have been a part of an amusement park event. In Universal Studios Japan, not only did the theme park create an attraction that placed park-goers into the roles of the Survey Corps but it recreated Hajime Isayama’s world. Recreating the Titans via statues and even putting together a mess hall for Universal Studios’ visitors, Attack on Titan’s legacy will be a part of the anime world for years to come.

Declaration of War

A new poster has been shared for Attack on Titan: Declaration of War which once again focuses on the brutal anime landscape. You can check out more information by clicking the link here.

https://x.com/AoTWiki/status/1828711238895018335

If you are looking to learn more about the i-Ride attraction focusing on the Scouts taking on the Titans, here’s an official description of the Attack on Titan ride, “Originating from everyone’s desire to fly, the imagination of flying freely in the clouds with your feet dangling in the air, now the “i-Ride Unlimited Flight Bureau” will take you on an immersive adventure. i-Ride has the most advanced somatosensory simulation system, allowing you to travel through worlds you have thought about or even unexpectedly, and experience the infinite charm of roaming in the air with the most realistic feeling. Can’t wait to take off? Come with i-Ride now. Feel the Flight.”

