Attack on Titan Fans Are Cooing Over This Soft Mikasa Scene

Attack on Titan is not the kind of series you expect to get cute. If anything, the series is far more synonymous with horror and gore, but that doesn’t mean Attack on Titan is a one-note title. It can surprise when it wants, and fans were taken aback by one recent reveal.

After all, the world was introduced to Mikasa’s cute bedhead, and fans are not sure they will recover from how soft the scene was.

Recently, Attack on Titan gave fans a look at this new side of Mikasa when episode 57 went live. It was there fans watched some gnarly things go down as Grisha’s history was broken down. However, they got a small reprieve before long, and it was thanks to Mikasa.

The episode saw Eren wake up from a dream he had which went into Grisha’s origins. He was upset understandably, and Mikasa was quick to comfort him. The heroine rushed from her bed to check on Eren, and Mikasa did not bother to tame her hair. This resulted in fans seeing her bedhead for the first time, and Mikasa’s wild curls made netziens geek out.

Don’t believe? Just check the slides below and you’ll see how wild fans are for Mikasa and her soft hair.

This little scene get fans a break from Grisha, giving them a well-needed rest. There was a lot to unpack in his history, and it was more than enough to drag fans down. Thankfully, Mikasa was around to stand everyone back up, and Attack on Titan fans are surely ready to honor her save with some very adorable fan-art.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

