Attack on Titan Confirms Season 3 Soundtrack Release Date

Attack On Titan wouldn’t be the series it is without the epic, orchestral themes blasting in the background during all the Titan killing action. Eliciting themes of action, adventure, nihilism, despair, and countless other emotions, the soundtrack to the series is easily one of the best in anime today. With the most recent season being one of the most hard hitting emotional entries to date, it’s no wonder that fans would be interested in when the soundtrack is being released and we have the answer for you!

On June 26th of this year, fans will be able to experience the booming tones of Hiroyuki Sawano once again to illicit all the horror and triumph of this third season. The Attack On Titan Wiki Twitter Account supplied a preview for the soundtrack itself for those who want to listen:

This season has seen a ton of new secrets revealed about the Titans themselves and the walled civilization that humanity finds itself locked in. With the scouts making a final push against the Titans to reclaim the lost walls, and to attempt to discover the secrets of Eren’s dad’s basement, casualties have been fast and furious these past few episodes. Eren, Armin, and Mikasa are in dire straits when faced with the combined surprise attack of the Colossal Titan, the Armored Titan, and the Beast Titan.

Erwin’s final charge, the Beast Titan’s defeat, Armin’s sacrifice, and more moments than we can count were made that much more thanks to the musical accompaniment seen here in this soundtrack. With the third season spiraling toward its finale, we’re sure to see a lot more catastrophic and monumental story beats coming down the pike, and this soundtrack works as a fantastic reminder for those wanting to re-live the emotional scenes of this season.

