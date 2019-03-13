‘Attack on Titan’ Game Trailer Shares Major Season 3 Spoilers

Attack on Titan is preparing to head into its final section of season three, and big things are in the works. The spring comeback will feature a major mission by the Survey Scouts, but it looks like those plans were just spoiled in a big way.

So, you’ve been warned! There are big spoilers for Attack on Titan season three below!

Earlier today, the team behind Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle hit up fans with its very first trailer. The reel promises to show fans the story of seasons one through three; However, fans did not expect the trailer to spoil much of season three’s second half.

As you can see above, the trailer begins with a look at Erwin leading the charge teased in the anime’s midseason finale. The commander looks very serious as he heads into the Shiganshina district, and he is joined by his comrades on what looks to be a suicide mission.

The trailer goes on to recap various pieces of season three but a few intriguing scenes are shown from part two. For one, the trailer shows pieces of the upcoming battle awaiting Eren’s group in the Shiganshina. A few shots are shown of Reiner Braun getting thrashed around as the Armored Titan, leaving fans to piece together his defeat.

The trailer also shows some concerning scenes which have triggered death flags for two characters. In one scene, Armin appears to have been badly burnt while another teases the demise of Bertholt by Levi’s hand. Naturally, these pieces are considered major spoilers for anime-only viewers who have no idea what the manga has laid ahead for Attack on Titan. So, unassuming fans who clicked on the trailer not knowing were treated to a nasty surprise earlier today.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

