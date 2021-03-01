Attack on Titan Fans Have Thoughts About Eren's Shirtless Scene

Attack on Titan is used to stirring conversation, but it rarely does so because of its leads' looks. In the past, the anime has made the fandom buzz over gruesome kills or major deaths which sent our top heroes to their graves. However, season four marks a new era for the show, and it seems anything is possible. And yes, that includes making Eren trend over a gratuitous scene of him shirtless.

The moment came at the end of the anime's latest episode. Attack on Titan got fans talking when it was revealed Eren has made a new path for himself, and it is less than legal. In fact, the boy headed up a coup that left the Paradis army in shambles, and he has only just begun. This startling turn unsettled a great few fans, but others were more interested in his major glow-up.

(Photo: MAPPA)

The fourth season's time skip treated Eren well as the boy fans knew has grown into a man. You can see some of the reactions to his new edgy look below. The shirtless scene caught just about everyone off guard, and fans are joking that Mikasa would have loved to have seen it herself. You know, if she weren't reeling over Eren and his turncoat decision against the military. Fans will have to see how Eren acts from here on out, but given the darker tone to Attack on Titan season four, netizens fear their favorite hero may slide into tyrant territory before long.

What do you make of this buzzed-about scene? Does Eren have the best glow-up in Attack on Titan or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.