Attack on Titan Star Discusses the Difficulty of Dubbing Connie's Heaviest Scene Yet

Attack on Titan is moving ahead with season four, and the series has tugged at our heartstrings since the comeback went live. A brand-new episode launched in Japan today with some major action backing it, and the dub debuted a new episode earlier this weekend. In fact, the dub finally released its take on a damning episode that ended in a major death, and one actor is opening up about how difficult the ending was.

The discussion was prompted by Clifford Chapin, the voice actor behind Connie for the English dub. The actor took to Twitter to celebrate the debut of Attack on Titan's new dub episode on Toonami, and it happened to cover the death of Sasha Blouse. The loss is still resonating with fans despite its occurrence weeks ago, and Chapin said he had to dig deep to tackle this very difficult scene.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"This last scene was really heavy to record. I channeled a lot of my feelings from [Brad Venable's] passing last month into it. I just hope it would have done him proud," the actor said.

For those who do not know, Venable was a beloved member of the voice acting community. He passed away in January at the age of 43. Venable lent his incredible talent to various anime and video game projects such as the Final Fantasy VII Remake, Devil May Cry 5, and more. As for anime, Venable did work on Attack on Titan where he voiced Daz as well as Dragon Ball Super, Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045, One Piece, Aggretsuko, and more.

It seems Chapin channeled his grief over Venable's tragic passing for this recent scene of his, and the emotion is palpable. It is never easy dealing with loss, and Chapin conveyed that through Connie in a real way for fans. His work in Attack on Titan has been exemplary since day one, and Chapin's latest episode shows how far he has come with Connie since day one.

