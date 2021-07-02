Attack On Titan Star Tests Positive For Covid

✖

Attack On Titan is set to end the story of the Survey Corps early next year, with the island of Paradis fighting a battle on many fronts against the nation of Marley and an unexpected enemy in Eren Jaeger and his Jaegerists, but it seems as if a real-life event has stricken one of the voice actors that bring the Scout Regiment to life. The Japanese voice actor for Connie, Hiro Shimono, has contracted coronavirus as revealed by a Japanese outlet, with COVID-19 continuing to have a big impact on the world of anime and manga.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on the world of entertainment since 2020, causing a number of delays and cancellations within the world of anime specifically. While Attack On Titan was luckily able to avoid delays for its final season and the final chapter of the manga created by mangaka Hajime Isayama, it's clear that COVID-19 is definitely still a big problem for the world at large. Hiro Shimono has been voicing Connie since the start of Attack On Titan, and the second half of the fourth and final season is set to give the member of the Scout Regiment some of the darkest moments that the character has ever seen.

Twitter Outlet Live Door News shared the unfortunate news that voice actor Hiro Shimono, who also provides the voice of Zenitsu in Demon Slayer and the villain Dabi in My Hero Academia, had contracted the virus that remains a major problem in the world today:

Hopefully, Hiro is able to make a quick recovery and continue lending his voice to help bring to life new anime characters within the medium for years to come.

Our thoughts are with Hiro Shimono and his loved ones during this difficult time.