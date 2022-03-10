Attack on Titan Cast Performs a Special Live Script Reading: Watch

Attack on Titan has come a long way since Eren, Armin, and Mikasa were introduced to the series as young children witnessing the walls around their society crumble. With the fourth and final season underway, two of the main voice actors out of Japan have decided to revisit an earlier episode, performing a live-read of one of the most touching moments between Mikasa and Eren Jaeger, which is quite the departure from the relationship that the two have with one another today.

The episode in question which the two voice actors recreated was the second season finale, episode 37, titled “Scream” which saw Eren having to deal with Hange being eaten right before his eyes and managing to gain a new ability that he didn’t understand at the time. With the Scout Regiment facing down one of their greatest threats following the reveal that Reiner, Bertholdt, and Ymir were the Armored Titan, Colossal Titan, and Jaw Titan respectively. While Studio MAPPA took the reins of the series for the fourth and final season, revisiting the series’ past shows just how big the shoes MAPPA had to fill when it came to the work of Wit Studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Twitter Outlet AOTWiki shared the video of the live read of the season two finale of Attack on Titan, as the Scout Regiment was still attempting to figure out what was going on in their world while attempting to leverage the power of the Attack Titan to fight their way to freedom and survival:

https://twitter.com/AoTWiki/status/1500792211776339972?s=20&t=6mh5MF13_r7PFw-yqV2LlQ

The fourth and final season of Attack on Titan only has a few episodes left before it draws to a close, with those that followed the manga coming to the realization that it most likely won’t be possible for the MAPPA adaptation to tell the full story with the time it has left. With the big anime event, Anime Japan, set to have a panel focused on the series created by Hajime Isayama, many are waiting to see if the series will bring its story to a close via a new film or if a third part of season four is set to end the war between the Eldians and Marleyians.

What do you think of this new live reading? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.