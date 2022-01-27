Attack On Titan Has Reached New Heights With MAPPA

Attack On Titan’s final season transferred from Wit Studio to Studio MAPPA, with the latest animation studio making some big changes to the story of the Eldians that were once held within the walls and feared the power of the Titans. With the latest episode, MAPPA has truly found its footing with the series, and though it differs from the animation style of Wit, the latest production studio has taken the series to new heights.

One of the major differences that MAPPA employed versus Wit Studio was using computer-generated models to depict the Titans, from the wandering mindless behemoths to the Thirteen Titans that are currently the soldiers of Marley and Eldia in Eren Jaeger, Zeke, Porco, Pieck, Falco, Reiner, and more. While the changes were a little jarring when the first episode of the fourth season debuted, MAPPA has managed to hit its stride and was able to capture the true menace of all the Titans employing this new method, especially with the Beast Titan letting out a terrifying scream and introducing the nation of Marley to dozens if not hundreds of Titans.

On top of the Titans themselves, MAPPA has been able to capture the emotional moments to a tee with the devastating events that have taken place in the series with this second half of the final season, handling the deaths of soldiers such as Porco and Colt in a way that left many manga readers satisfied with how these events transpired on the small screen. Attack On Titan is a series that has some of the hardest-hitting battles in the history of anime, but it’s also one that is able to excel at quiet moments that show a range of emotions on the face of the series’ characters, which MAPPA has managed to capture almost perfectly.

MAPPA as an animation studio has had its hands full lately, with the production house recently working on the prequel film for Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and this year seeing the arrival of Chainsaw Man, the long-awaited bizarre series created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The final season of Attack On Titan only has a handful of episodes left to release in this second half, and should MAPPA decide to release the final battle in a feature-length film, the footage that was shared online for Jujutsu Kaisen’s first movie should leave fans at ease when it comes to the titanic finale.

Attack On Titan was the most “in-demand television series of 2021,” and it’s clear that the combination of good storytelling with solid animation has helped it achieve this status.

Do you prefer Studio MAPPA or Wit Studio when it comes to the art of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.