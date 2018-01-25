‘Attack on Titan’ Staffer Addresses Season 3 Censorship Rumors

There is no denying how bloody Attack on Titan is. The series is one of the anime industry’s top titles, but newcomers are rarely prepared for how gory it can get. So, when the show confirmed it would be changing networks, many worried Attack on Titan would be toned down.

However, that does not look like it will be the case.

Not long ago, news broke that Attack on Titan was moving networks ahead of season three. The series will air its new season on NHK, the national broadcast network for Japan.

While fans were glad to hear Attack on Titan would be reaching more TV sets this summer, others were concerned whether the move would mean more censorship. NHK is a national network, and it does have to be more considerate with the kind of content it puts out. But the editor of Attack on Titan says fans do not need to be so concerned.

Taking to Twitter, Kawakubo Shintaro eased concerned fans with a simple message. The editor answered a fan question asking about the possibility of Attack on Titan being censored more harshly on NHK, and he had this to say:

“I think you are of course worried about things that come with broadcast station changes which aren’t limited to NHK. Of course, I was also worried, but there should be no problems. The production team can do as it wants, so please don’t be worried.”

So, there you have it. If the editor of Attack on Titan is pleased with the third season’s brutality, then fans have nothing to worry about. After all, if anyone know how violent the series can get, it is that guy.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

