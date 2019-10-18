Attack on Titan Gives Eren A Truly Memorable Power-Up

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been gearing up for the series finale, and this final arc of the series has been full of several intense moments. Most of these have unsurprisingly involved Eren, who has been on quite a tear in the latest string of chapters as he zooms in on his goal. This has led to some unsettling reveals as to what kind of power Eren has been able to exploit thanks to the Attack Titan’s power, and now the latest chapter of the series has given him an even bigger boost thanks to his partnership with the Founding Titan.

Chapter 122 of the series introduced fans to the origins of the Founding Titan, and how Ymir was transformed into the very first Titan. It was revealed that this transformation was just the latest in a string of unfortunate tragedies, and Eren managed to break through to Ymir by promising to put an end to her suffering by destroying the entire world.

As Ymir prepares to follow Zeke’s orders to keep the subjects of Ymir from reproducing, Eren manages to stop her in her tracks in the coordinate space. In this space, Eren uses his powers to see into both the past and future to get the full story of her origin. Noticing how she’s been suffering, Eren pleads with her to put a stop to the awful Titan cycle. Asking her to lend him her strength, Eren tells Ymir to decide whether or not to continue wandering in the coordinate space for eternity or to use her power to destroy.

Eren suspects that Ymir had intended Eren to free her from her vicious cycle all along, but in the end it really doesn’t matter as Ymir does lend Eren her power. Time resumes outside of the coordinate space, and soon after it’s revealed that Eren was able to recover from having his head completely blown off his shoulders. Soon after, the walls around Eldia begin to crumble and all of the Titans inside awaken. Now Eren has command of the giant Titans used to comprise the walls, and under his command, they will begin their prophesied destruction of the world.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.