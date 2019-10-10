Attack On Titan Chapter 122 Is Now Available

The newest chapter of Attack On Titan has arrived and it. is. ROUGH. Perhaps one of the most disturbing chapters of the manga has just dropped and that is really saying something for a franchise that prides itself on disturbing imagery and story beats. Continuing Eren and Zeke’s “blast to the past”, the most recent installment of the manga explores the life of Ymir, the first Titan ever to appear and the horrors that she had to endure. Again, we cannot stress enough just how disturbing this chapter is as we explore just how Titans came to enter the world.

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared the news that the 122nd chapter of Attack On Titan has dropped, once again exploring the nihilistic world that pits the nation of Marley against the people of Eldia, with Titans acting as an important part of both sides of the war:

Videos by ComicBook.com

ATTACK ON TITAN OFFICIAL ENGLISH CHAPTER 122 IS OUT NOW ON CRUNCHYROLL! *To You, 2,000 Years Ago* READ HERE : https://t.co/UkNPH12Han pic.twitter.com/gxm2ISCjGC — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) October 9, 2019

This is certainly going to make for quite an animated scene when the anime franchise returns next year for its fourth and finale season. Attack On Titan hasn’t been afraid to venture into dark storylines and this re-telling of Ymir’s past and the origins of the Titans makes for one difficult read, especially when you see just how Ymir’s powers were “transferred”.

As the anime and manga both ramp toward their finale, it’s clear that the series is going all out and really diving into the origins that made the world of Attack On Titan what it is today. As the battle between Marley and Eldia heats up, we’re anxiously anticipating seeing just what characters manage to survive the full frontal assault and whether or not Eren and Zeke’s time travelling “adventure” manages to turn the tides of war.

What did you think of this devastating new chapter of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.