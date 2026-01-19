10 Best Non-Action Anime of The 2010s Even Beginners Will Love

The 2010s were a groundbreaking decade for the anime industry as access to streaming services popularized the medium even more across the globe. Several series adopted the seasonal format instead of having a long-running, weekly schedule that slowed down the pacing of the story with original scenes and filler episodes. The anime industry is heavily dominated by the battle action series, but there’s so much more viewers can explore beyond the genre. While anime such as Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen are unarguably great and get the attention they deserve, their popularity isn’t easy for a non-action anime to rival.

Despite that, the anime world offers a plethora of incredible series and films, with a lot of being visually pleasing. The animation aside, the plot is captivating enough that even beginners unfamiliar with the varying genres of anime will immediately fall in love with it.

10) Wolf Children

Image Courtesy of Studio Chizu

This award-winning film highlights the unwavering resolve of a mother’s love and sacrifice, touching the hearts of many. The story centers around Hana, a college student who falls in love with a mysterious man and learns he’s a werewolf, the last of his kind. Despite their differences, Hana and the werewolf eventually get married and live peaceful lives with their children, Yuki and Ame. Unfortunately, the sudden death of the werewolf shatters Hana’s entire world, as she forces herself to remain strong for her children.

9) Forest of Piano

Image Courtesy of Gaina

Based on the award-winning manga by Makoto Isshiki, this coming-of-age story follows Kai Ichinose, a young boy who grew up in the red-light district and finds comfort by playing an abandoned piano in the forest. What’s strange is that no one other than him can play the broken piano. His raw talent caught the attention of Sosuke Ajino, a former piano genius turned teacher. Along with him, his classmate Shuehei Amamiya, the son of a famous pianist, also hopes to become a great pianist himself. As the boys strive for success, they face several challenges along the way in the competitive music world.

8) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

This heartbreaking story delicately explores childhood bonds and how they can linger throughout your life in ways both beautiful and bittersweet. Jinta Yadomi, a once outgoing boy, now spends his days away from school, playing video games as he is unable to deal with the death of his childhood friend, Meiko Honma (Menma). However, when her ghost appears in front of him and begins pestering him about a wish he forgot to grant her, Jinta realizes she is unable to find peace. He reaches out to his group of childhood friends, who grew apart after Menma’s death, and tries to do everything he can to help her move on.

7) Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun

Image Courtesy of Doga Kobo

This hilarious romantic comedy is set in a high school, centering around Chiyo Sakura, who finds the courage to confess to her crush, Umetaro Nozaki, but messes it up by accidentally calling herself his “fan.” However, she didn’t expect Nozaki to hand her his autograph, revealing he’s a famous shojo mangaka using a pen name, Sakiko Yumeno. Through a strange turn of events, she becomes his assistant and eventually befriends Nozaki’s quirky friends, turning even the most normal situation into a humorous rollercoaster.

6) Hyouka

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Despite its popularity and intriguing story, Hyouka never received an anime sequel. The story centers around Hōtarō Oreki, a high school freshman who prefers to spend most of his time “conserving energy,” which is simply another way of saying he’s lazy. However, after being forced by his sister to join the Classic Literature Club, one of the school’s oldest clubs, he finds himself getting mixed up in all kinds of intriguing mysteries. Although he is uninterested in them, Oreki just can’t deal with Eru Chitanda’s never-ending curiosity.

5) Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

Based on Aka Akasaka’s award-winning manga, the story follows the battle of love between the Shuchiin Academy’s student council president, Miyuki Shirogane, and the Vice-President, Kaguya Shinomiya. Despite their different social backgrounds, the school considers them the perfect couple as they are always on top of their academics. However, even though they have feelings for each other, their pride keeps them from confessing. The anime follows their daily antics as they try to get the other side to reveal their feelings and win the battle of love.

4) Violet Evergarden

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

This original anime by Kyoto Animation is not only praised for its breathtaking visuals but also for its heartbreaking story. Violet, a young woman used as a child soldier during the war, is completely detached from any emotions. However, her life is turned upside down when she recovers from her injuries and learns that she has lost touch with her commanding officer, Major Gilbert Bougainvillea, since the war is over. Struggling to adjust to an ordinary life, she finds her calling when she expresses her wish to learn about human emotions by working as an Auto Memory Doll, who captures their clients’ feelings in letters.

3) Barakamon

Image Courtesy of Kinema Citrus

This wholesome and hilarious slice-of-life anime focuses on redemption and self-discovery as it takes place on a quiet, small island. Sei Handa, a young and renowned calligrapher, has been sent to the countryside by his father after hitting an elderly curator of a calligraphy exhibition. Although Sei initially has a hard time adapting to the new lifestyle, he blends right in thanks to the friendly neighbors and the notorious young girl, Naru Kotoishi. While dealing with the guilt of his outburst, he discovers a newfound passion for calligraphy as he develops his unique style.

2) Yuri!!! on Ice

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Despite the anime’s massive success, MAPPA cancelled the prequel film in 2024, leading to fan outcry. Even so, the series is just as popular as ever, as it follows Yuri Katsuki, who returns to Japan after a crushing defeat at the Grand Prix Finale. Just when he’s planning to retire as a figure skater, he meets Victor Nikiforov, a five-time world champion who offers to become his coach after watching Yuri’s viral video. Unable to refuse the offer from his idol, Yuri prepares himself for the fierce competition ahead as he steels his resolve to take the gold medal home.

1) Haikyu!!

Image Courtesy of Production I.G.

Based on the Weekly Shonen Jump hit, the story centers around Shoyo Hinata, a short but spirited boy who wants to become like the “Little Giant,” a former high school volleyball player. Unfortunately, Shoyo’s middle school debut turns into a nightmare when he is crushed in the first round by Tobio Kageyama’s elite school. Determined to make a comeback, the boy enrolls in Karasuno High School, the Little Giant’s alma mater, but doesn’t expect to see his former opponent, Tobio, there. Now that the two of them are on the same team, the duo must put aside their rivalry and work together to get to nationals.

