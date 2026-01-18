Shonen Jump’s Wave of Manga Cancellations Hits Another Series in January

2026 has already just begun, but even so, many Shonen Jump series have been cancelled before January is even over. Launched in 2014, Shueisha’s official manga platform, Shonen Jump+, is known for serializing original shonen series alongside catering to other manga demographics. Several series in the platform are globally renowned, such as Dandadan, Kaiju No.8, Spy x Family, and many more. Since there are so many options for readers to choose from, several manga don’t get the attention they deserve. Unfortunately, series that aren’t performing well are often discontinued abruptly. While Shuiesha almost never officially declares a manga is getting axed, it’s impossible to miss when a story reaches an anticlimactic conclusion in just a few months after its debut. Just last year, the platform concluded several dozen series, and it appears 2026 will follow the same pattern.

Aside from the cancellation of Weekly Shonen Jump’s Otr of the Flame, Shonen Jump+ has already confirmed the finale of Ryota Killed His Brother and Re/Member: The Last Night. However, the purge is far from over since @WSJ_manga on X, a famous account known for sharing all Shonen Jump news, just confirmed another series is ending this month. Junichi Kabuto’s first serialized manga G.G.G. made its debut in April 2025 and will be ending on January 24th, 2026, with its Chapter 30. This action comedy has been underrated since its debut, although it has a small but dedicated fanbase, which expressed its disappointment after the news was shared on social media.

What Is G.G.G. About?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The legendary hitman Omega, who didn’t let a single target escape, was all the rage in the underworld about 40 years ago. Now that the legend has long retired, he stays at a nursing home while he is still on the special international most-wanted list. The 18-year-old Pete Dentor works in the same nursing home as a caregiver and doesn’t believe the elderly man named Chris Freeman, who keeps saying he’s Omega.

However, Pete is also hiding a major secret and is afraid his cover is blown when he meets Chris. As a skilled hitman known as the Lone Wolf Hunter, Pete has been tasked with infiltrating the nursing home and capturing Omega in order to get his hands on the 100 million bounty. Although he’s hesitant to take on a job where he has to target a defenseless old man, Pete accepts the mission, believing he will be accepted as one of the family members of the mafia. As it turns out, not only was Pete unable to find Omega, but he blended right in with the elderly at the nursing home.

Things go downhill when the mafia he works for shows its true colors, forcing the retired hitman to take matters into his own hands. The story continues as Pete and Omega join hands to protect the nursing home from the assassins targeting the latter for his bounty. All chapters of the manga are available to read on the official app of Manga Plus.

