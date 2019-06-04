Attack On Titan Finally Kills SPOILER

Ding Dong the Titan’s dead! Which old Titan? The Colossal Titan! Yes, after several episodes of nail biting anxiety with humanity’s last line of defense, the Scouts, attempting to navigate through a Titan ambush, the most powerful Titan has fallen. After the combination of the Beast Titan, the Armored Titan, and the Colossal Titan managed to kill nearly all the Scouts, a last ditch effort was made by the remaining crew of Eren Jaeger and friends to put a stop to them. While Zeke and Reiner managed to escape, Bertholdt wasn’t so lucky.

This most recent episode saw Armin and Erwin put into a precarious situation. With both of them near death, the question of who would receive the “Titan injection” and receive the Colossal Titan’s powers caused Eren, Levi, and Mikasa to come to blows. While Levi made the decision that Captain Erwin should be given the injection in order to save humanity, he changed his mind once he realized that Erwin had earned a rest from the “hell” that their world had become.

While Armin became a Titan himself, who was quite ghastly in his own right, the only way for him to absorb the Colossal Titan’s powers was to eat Bertholdt. With an “appendage-less” Bertholdt left in Titan Armin’s path, the mindless giant picked up the once larger than life Colossal Titan and horrifically ate him, grinding him in his teeth before he was eventually swallowed.

The next episode promises to highlight Armin as he deals with the fallout of having eaten his one-time friend. The most disturbing part of this episode, and the death of Bertholdt, wasn’t just that he was crunched by Armin’s giant teeth, but more that he cried for help from his once human friends. When he received no aide from the friends he betrayed, he cried out for Annie and Reiner. With Annie locked up and Reiner gravely injured, rescued by the Beast Titan and his “Getaway Titan”, there was little that could be done to save the Colossal Titan from his fate.

What did you think of the Colossal Titan’s death? Do you think it was well deserved or did you feel sorry for Bertholdt in the end? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.