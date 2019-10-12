Take Over the Fashion World with this Colossal Attack On Titan Ring

With the finale of Attack On Titan moving closer in both the manga and the anime, with the fourth season of the latter premiering late next year, it’s no wonder that more merchandise and gear would be released to pay homage to the nihilistic season. From fashion lines to to video games to statues, Attack On Titan is deciding to venture into the world of jewellery once again by creating an amazing ring that places the power of the Colossal Titan in your hands. Now, you can show off your love of the series on your finger all day, every day with Bertholdt’s terrifying transformation distilled into a “Titan Ring”.

Twitter User ShoyaTaniguchi shared the details about the upcoming ring, that takes the face of the Colossal Titan and transfers it into the shape of a silver plated ring, offering the fourth official piece of jewellery from the franchise of Attack On Titan, retailing for around $2300 USD:

For those who have been following the Attack On Titan franchise, you know that the Colossal Titan has undergone some serious changes during its third anime season. With Bertholdt being captured by the Survey Corps, Eren and the rest of the crew come to the decision that his power should be transferred to their dying friend, Armin, who had been burned by the Colossal Titan’s steam based attack. When Bertholdt awakens, he realizes in one terror fueled moment that he is about to be eaten by Armin in Titan form, and thus a new Colossal Titan is born.

While the ring is fashioned after the first Colossal Titan that we’ve all become familiar with, perhaps there will be a new ring produced in the future to reflect Armin’s version of the creature once he debuts in the anime series proper next year.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.