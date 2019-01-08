‘Attack on Titan’ Composer Begins Work on Season 3B

Attack on Titan‘s returning for the second half of its third season this April, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 after such a strong showing for the first half. Work on the second half is well into production, and now another crucial piece has begun: the music composition.

Series composor Hiroyuki Sawano recently tweeted (as translated by @AOTWiki on Twitter) that he’s begun recording music for Season 3B, and has recruited a new singer to the proceedings.

@AoTWiki spotted some photos from the production that confirmed that new singer Eliana has been added to the compositions for the third season’s second half, and directors Masashi Koizuka and Tetsuro Araki visited to commemorate the start of the recordings. You can check out the photos below.

Hiroyuki Sawano begins music recording for Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 OST today. Eliana (new singer) was the first singer to participate in the recording.

Director Masashi Koizuka and Tetsurō Araki also visited. pic.twitter.com/2Rz0qiBNNU — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 8, 2019

The music is one of, if not *the* most important parts of Attack on Titan‘s anime adaptations, so fans will definitely be all ears when the second half of Season 3 finally premieres. Attack on Titan‘s third season is officially slated to continue this April, but it’s not the only major project currently in the works as the series has also been confirmed for a live-action adaptation produced by Warner Bros. and directed by IT director Andy Muschietti.

If you are curious about how the series may end, however, series creator Hajime Isayama recently revealed the final page of the manga, meaning that not only is the endgame of the series nearing than ever there’s a concrete ending in mind.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.