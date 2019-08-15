Attack on Titan Fandom Divided Over Fan’s “Sexy” Soldier Cosplay

Attack on Titan‘s fandom is a big one, and it grows larger every day. Over the years, thousands of fans have come to create works inspired by the series, and cosplay has been a big focus for fans. However, it seems one cosplay has come under fire by some fans for its so-called sexy take on the Survey Corps.

As shared by Sora News 24, the look in question was done by Ichiha Hamatsu, a cosplayer who is well-known on Twitter. The Japanese fans attends numerous events each year to celebrate her favorite characters, and Comiket was on the list. It was there she showed off her Sasha cosplay, but it had some fans confused.

As it turns out, some Attack on Titan fans weren’t happy to see Sasha so sexualized.

You can see the look for yourself in the photo above. For the most part, netizens have been loving the look and praising Ichiha for her quality cosplay. However, some die-hard fans of Sasha are lamenting how sexualized this cosplay makes the character.

“Sasha doesn’t dress like that. Please don’t call this Attack on Titan cosplay,” one fan wrote while others questioned if Ichiha understood Sasha’s character at all. Others have come to her defense saying Ichiha is allowed to interpret Sasha however she likes, and the cosplayer can have a style of her own. After all, Ichiha says in her Twitter bio that she cosplays as well as models swimsuits and lingerie. So if the cosplay loves this look as much as Sasha does potatoes, then plenty believe there is no reason to scrutinize her work.

