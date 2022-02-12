Attack On Titan Cosplay Puts the Spotlight on Marley’s Big Hero Reiner

Attack On Titan’s Reiner is a complicated character, initially being introduced as a member of the Scout Regiment who palled around with Eren Jaeger and company, but then being revealed as the one responsible for helping to knock down the walls of Paradis. With the final season seeing the character of Reiner change as he once again returned to his homeland of Marley, one cosplayer has brought his season four look to life as he battles a very different Eren Jaeger on the island of Paradis.

Reiner has not had an easy time in attempting to help the nation of Marley secure the power of the Founding Titan, with the Armored Titan losing his mind time and time again as he went deep undercover within the Scout Regiment’s ranks. Nearly committing suicide during the fourth and final season, Reiner is still in his Armored Titan form while battling Eren, though he is going to have to take some drastic measures now that Eren has released the Rumbling upon the world. With Eren deciding to go genocidal with his plans, Reiner is going to have some tough decisions in the near future of his journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Rivnir shared this pitch-perfect take on Attack On Titan’s Reiner, with the fourth season giving the Armored Titan a major makeover in the years that took place between the final season of the anime and the third season that saw Reiner losing Bertholdt to the Scouts:

While this is the final season for Attack On Titan, many fans are believing that it might not be the end for the anime adaptation, as the fourth season apparently doesn’t have enough time to cover all the events that took place in the manga. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, the final battle of the series would certainly make for quite the movie if Studio MAPPA decided to translate Attack On Titan to the big screen. Following the success of their latest production, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, there certainly is reason to believe that the titanic final battle will hit the silver screen.

What do you think on this screen accurate take on Reiner? Do you see the Armored Titan surviving the final season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.