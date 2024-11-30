Attack on Titan Cup Noodles Collab Is One of the Wildest Ads Yet

Attack on Titan is hitting headlines recently thanks to its first, and potentially last, silver screen arrival in Japan via Attack on Titan: The Last Attack. While the recent cinematic release is one that compiles the final episodes of the anime season into one giant sized flick, it featured both remastered footage along with a new post-credit scene that was unique to the film. Even though Hajime Isayama brought his beloved, brutal franchise to a close, that hasn’t lessened the impact that Eren Jaeger and his allies have had on the anime world. In a new hilarious commercial, the Survey Corps is now in the noodle business in one of the most hilarious crossovers of all time.

Attack on Titan is far from the only anime franchise that has had a collaboration with Cup Noodles in the past. In the past, an anime adjacent franchise, Final Fantasy, went so far as to create an in-game mission that involved Cup Noodles in Final Fantasy XV. When it comes to strictly anime, we’ve seen the likes of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and One Piece try out the convenient edibles. When it comes to the Straw Hat Pirates, the collab even gave anime fans a completely new animated project which re-imagined the Straw Hats as high school teenagers, making for quite the departure from the typical fare in the Grand Line.

MAPPA & Cup Noodles

Attack on Noodles

The specific partnership between Attack on Titan and Cup Noodles sees the edible producers recreating some scenes from the bleak anime franchise in a hilarious way. The new commercial takes scenes from the third season of the anime adaptation, specifically when it comes to the Scouts taking on the Colossal Titan, Armored Titan, and Beast Titan. Normally depicted as one of the darkest battles of the series, Cup Noodles helps to lighten things up with a truly surreal ad. This time around, the Scouts trade in their swords for forks when it comes to the Titans at large.

Cup Noodles Brazil x Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/hknUe2JkT3 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) November 28, 2024

Attack on Titan: Noodle-less Future

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack has been making serious waves at the Japanese box office, even with most of the material already being aired on the small screen. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed whether this grand finale will make its way to North American theaters, though considering the popularity of the anime franchise in the West, we imagine it would earn some profits in doing so. One of the biggest new selling points of the film is the new post-credits scene that shows off very different interpretations of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin.

While Attack on Titan easily remains one of the biggest anime franchises of all time, creator Hajime Isayama hasn’t been chomping at the bit to create a sequel to the series. Luckily, the manga artist is more than willing to return to the Survey Corps’ world should he have a story in mind. As a part of an art book released earlier this year, Hajime created a short story that told the story of Captain Levi’s childhood. In Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, Levi might not have fought Titans but he dealt with his own fair share of terrifying ordeals. While Isayama hasn’t stated whether he has more short stories to create, we imagine that Hajime will one day return to his brutal world.

Want to stay up to date on the Scout Regiment following the anime’s grand finale? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Attack on Titan and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.