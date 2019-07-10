Attack on Titan Stuns With A Major Character’s Decapitation

Attack on Titan is no stranger to death, and no fan should think otherwise. Over the years, the series has killed wantonly without care if fans lost their go-to soldier. However, a new chapter of the series has gone live, and some fans are wondering if Attack on Titan has gone too far.

So, you’ve been warned! There is a massive spoiler below for Attack on Titan chapter 119!

If you have checked out the most recent chapter of the manga, then you know Attack on Titan just killed a bunch of people — like, a whole bunch. Everyone from Pixis to Colt was killed along with dozens more, but the worst offense came at the end.

After all, the chapter’s last spread saw Eren get violently decapitated, and fans aren’t sure if the lead character survived the blow.

The shocking scene came when Eren found himself closing in on Zeke who has been crippled. Reaching out for his older brother, Eren ran blindly to begin the rumbling, but Gabi was not about to let the soldier do as he pleased. Picking up a rifle, Gabi made a perfect shot at Eren which severed his neck entirely for a clean decapitation. The final spread shows Eren’s body running forward while his head flies in an opposite direction, leaving Zeke to watch on absolutely horrified.

Right now, fans are trying to figure out how Eren may have survived the attack, but others are thinking the lead has truly died. With the series coming to an end, the death of Eren would be a shocking move, but his decapitation scut through Eren’s nape of course. Attack on Titan has taught fans that’s the only way to kill a Titan, but fans aren’t letting anything by him. Eren has proven he’s sneaky to a fault, so fans will believe he is dead when he is buried and gone.

