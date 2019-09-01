Attack on Titan Editor Confirms Chapter 121 Status

Attack on Titan has been steadily building toward its grand finale as Eren and the others have found themselves in a climactic battle. War has broken out among the three factions, and the latest few chapters have had significant developments which it will be hard for the series to come back from. This has made the wait for each new chapter of the series even tougher to bear, but it seems like the wait for Chapter 121 is nearly over.

Editor for the Attack on Titan manga, Kawakubo Shintaro, has updated fans on the next chapter’s status on Twitter and revealed that the manuscript for Chapter 121 has been finished!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there’s currently no release date set for the next chapter of the series, seeing that the manuscript is now done is great news as now it begins the final runway toward its official release. But there’s also a building of tension to see where the series will go next as each new chapter also brings the series toward its definitive end.

Series creator Hajime Isayama himself teased that the final climax of the series was “imminent,” and said the following about approaching the final scene of the series, “I think I’ve been proceeding based on how I want to draw the last scene…[T]here are many precursors to the main goal, and taking each step in line with them is extremely challenging, and there are also parts that have to balance out, which is tricky…[T]here are sinking steps leading up to the goal…But I feel I really should keep going for what I’ve always wanted to draw for closure.”

As Eren and Zeke learn more about their united past in the Founding Titan’s power, it’s going to be interesting to see just how the next chapter develops. You can currently read the manga through Crunchyroll’s digital manga library.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.