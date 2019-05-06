Attack on Titan to Reveal Ending at Upcoming Special Event

Attack on Titan‘s manga has entered its final phase as the fight has shifted its focus to a brand new enemy, and series creator Hajime Isayama has been pretty open about his plans to end the series within a clear window. This plan has been especially prominent given the trajectory the manga is on, and Isayama even shared a sneak peek at the final panel of the manga series. So, there’s a clear end goal in sight.

Fans will be getting a much better look at the end of the series sooner than they expected as a special upcoming exhibition this July in Japan will be revealing the “ending of the story.”

According to translations of a recent promo by uptown-robbs on Reddit, the Attack on Titan Exhibition FINAL will be running in Roppongi, Japan in two parts that take place from July 8th to August 4th and August 5th through 8th of September. As for how the ending will be revealed, the details are still unclear but the translation suggests it’ll be an audio experience, “The ending of the story will be revealed in Roppongi. Unprecedented, an exhibition of the ‘last chapter’s audio version’ will take place. You, too, take part in the conclusive point of the story.”

So while there is no confirmation of just how much of the series’ ending will be revealed at this event, it will surely give fans an idea of where exactly the series will go. Though if the reveal is no more than a finished version of the final panel already showcased, there won’t be too much of a fear of spoilers. The final manga panel showcased previously leaves a lot of questions as the final page does not reveal any of the context around it. But we’ll see soon enough!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

