‘Attack on Titan’ Synopsis Teases Levi’s Big Battle With Kenny

Attack on Titan fans have been hooked to the series’ third season after its premiere because the end teased a huge battle between a fierce Levi and a mysterious man named Kenny.

And as teased, the two are going to clash in a big way according to the synopsis of the next episode. Episode 39 of Attack on Titan is titled “Pain,” and the synopsis reads as such:

“A carriage carrying Ellen and Historia was attacked, and the two were kidnapped. A mysterious man standing up in front of Levi tries to follow. Looking at his face, Levi screams “Kenny.” It seems to Levi the two have a relationship in the past. Their battle was about taking away the opponent’s life.”

Fans have already witnessed how deadly this Kenny is as his different maneuver gear featured guns that brutally murdered two members of the Survey Corps right in front of Levi. Levi could only respond with rage, so their past coming out during an intense battle will definitely be one fans want to see.

But like much of Attack on Titan, each battle does have its consequence as the title of the episode “Pain” seems to be teasing some traumatic events for the Survey Corps before episode’s end. It’s only just begun this season.

If you’re curious about the series Attack on Titan can be found in Japanese with English subtitles alongside the series’ release in Japan on Crunchyroll and Hulu. If you’re curious about an English dub release of the series, Funimation has confirmed the simuldub will begin in August. There will also be yet another opportunity to watch along with the English dub when it begins airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block too.

But if you have yet to see it for yourself, the first episode of the season originally premiered during Anime Expo and a limited run in theaters to great response as well. Here’s what Comicbook.com’s Megan Peters had to say about the first episode in her review:

“If you can get through the premiere’s slow opening, Attack on Titan rewards fans with plenty of action at the end thanks to Captain Levi. Season Three has a lead-in worthy of the Survey Scouts, but its second episode has some serious responsibility to follow through on the action promised by the premiere’s ringing cliffhanger.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.