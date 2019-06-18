Attack on Titan Gruesomely Kills Off SPOILER’S Sister

Attack on Titan has become real good at taking things too far. Time and again, the series has pushed the limits with its stomach-churning plots, and even the most hardcore fans felt queasy over the anime’s most recent death. Well, one of them at least…

After all, the death of a child is hard to take, and the way Attack on Titan cut out Grisha Jaeger’s sister was beyond brutal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Attack on Titan released episode 57 over the last week, and it was there fans learned more about Grisha’s past. Fans were teased about his origins when they learned Grisha came from outside humanity’s final walls, and he had an entire family complete with a younger sister named Faye.

This latest episode kept up with the two as Grisha and Faye escaped beyond their home’s borders to enter a larger town. The pair were ostracized from the start, and police eventually beat Grisha for leaving his station. Another office promised to escort Faye home, but he did the exact opposite. Instead, her rotting body washed up on the river the next morning, and it took Grisha years to figure out what really happened.

The police officer who took Faye had a deep hatred for the Eldian race, and he felt called to kill them for sport. As such, the officer allowed his son’s dogs to maul Faye alive and eat what they wanted of her before dumping Faye in the river. This gruesome death was only shown in vague flashbacks, but it was more than enough to shake fans. The eight-year-old’s death would have been hard to handle regardless but the nature of her murder made it so much worse. And as it turns out, the little girl is just one of countless more who were treated so callously under Marley’s rule.

So, were you sad to see this Attack on Titan character go so young? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.