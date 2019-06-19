Attack on Titan Episode 58 Synopsis Released

Attack on Titan is winding down its third season, but the series’ remaining episodes will not skimp out. Last week, the show proved it will bombshell fans until the very last moment, and the anime is poised to do so again.

Not long ago, the official website for Attack on Titan put out a new synopsis. It was there fans learned more about the show’s next episode, and it will follow Grisha on a harrowing journey.

You can read the short blurb here: “The memories left by Grisha. Among them, Grisha is entrusted with a specific mission…”

Episode 58 is slated to go live on June 23, so fans will learn plenty about this new mission before long. Last week, fans were let in on more of Grisha’s past, and it was one filled with unspeakable tragedy and prejudice.

As audiences were shown, Grisha grew up in a land outside of Paradis known as Marley, and he lived the life of a pariah. Grisha’s heritage as an Eldian made him a lesser citizen in the eyes of the government. Confined to a ghetto, the boy only learned about his status after his younger sister Faye was murdered by the police, and Grisha grew determined to change things.

Ultimately, Eren’s father took part in the rebellion to overthrow Marley, but he was discovered and ratted out by his son. Now, Grisha is on Paradis, but he has learned there are way more rebels out than he knows. This coming episode, it seems Grisha will be given a new role in the ongoing mission to take down Marley, and fans are eager to see how the Eldian will do.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.