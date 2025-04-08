Gundam Wing’s 30th Anniversary Unveils Gorgeous Promo Featuring Its Heroines

It has been thirty years since one of the greatest Gundam series arrived on the small screen. Gundam Wing holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the mech franchise’s fans, thanks to its unique story and the fact that it was one of the first Gundam series introduced via Cartoon Network’s Toonami. To help celebrate its major anniversary, not only has the Sunrise series revealed new art for its Gundam pilots but it also brings back the heroines that helped push this anime to new heights. If you’re looking to see the return of Rain Mikamura, Relena Darlian, and Tiffa Adill, we have good news for you.

Gundam Wing is one of the biggest jumping-on points for many fans of the mech franchise thanks to Cartoon Network. Not only did Toonami air the series during its traditional afternoon spots, the series somewhat kickstarted the origin of Adult Swim as well. In a wild twist, the cable network decided to air Gundam Wing uncensored late at night, doing so one year before the official debut of Adult Swim in 2001. On top of its riveting story and its amazing action sequences, the anime series heroines stood side-by-side with the mech pilots and are definitely deserving of the same resurgence.

The Wing Heroines Take Flight

sunrise

The Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary Project debuted on April 1st, but rest assured, it was no April Fool’s Day prank. Here’s how the Bandai Namco franchise described the Gundam resurgence, “Today marks the launch of a special project celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, a series that first aired on Japanese television on April 7, 1995, and made its North American TV debut in 2000. To commemorate this milestone, a 30th Anniversary Illustration has been unveiled, featuring the protagonists Heero Yuy and Relena Darlian dressed up in elegant attire. Additionally, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing 30th Anniversary Special Website has been launched, serving as a hub for the latest news and merchandise information related to the series, both in Japan and around the world.

Stay tuned for more updates!”

Alongside the new art, Gundam Wing is also bringing back the voice actors for its heroes and heroines via an upcoming roundtable interview, “Two round-table talks with the show’s star cast are included: the first is with Hikaru Midorikawa (Heero Yuy), Akiko Yajima (Relena Darlian), Takehito Koyasu (Zechs Marquise) and Ryotaro Okiayu (Treize Khushrenada), and the second is with Toshihiko Seki (Duo Maxwell), Shigeru Nakahara (Trowa Barton), Ai Orikasa (Quatre Raberba Winner) and Ryuzou Ishino (Chang Wufei)”

A Gundam Wing Resurgence?

It’s almost surprising that a Gundam Wing anime sequel has never manifested itself in the past. Gundam Seed and the original Gundam universe have been “brought back” several times in recent years. While there was a novel series that created a Wing sequel, aka Gundam Wing: Frozen Teardrop, a television series is far from confirmed. Fingers crossed that this anniversary project will lay the groundwork for a resurgence for the Toonami favorite.

