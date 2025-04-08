One Piece Reveals How Dangerous Saturn Is Going to Be

The Final Saga of One Piece kicks off with the shocking Egghead Incident Arc. After making fans wait for more than a decade, Eiichiro Oda finally introduced Dr. Vegapunk. The world’s greatest scientist, who worked for the World Government, is now being targeted by the higher-ups for researching the Void Century. Luffy and his crew decide to help him, but the real fight will begin when Admiral Kizaru comes face to face. However, another villain they must be wary of is Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, one of the Five Elders, the world’s highest authority. He was first introduced in the Jaya Arc, known for committing all kinds of atrocities for the sake of the World Government.

Considering Saturn’s ranking, it’s not surprising that he’d turn out to be an extremely powerful character. The manga already revealed much about him the Egghead Incident Arc, and now that the anime has returned, we will finally see him in action. The real fight Egghead Incident Arc will be much more brutal than what we have seen so far. As Episode 1124 suggests, Saturn will be one of the most important characters in the arc. However, what truly makes him dangerous isn’t merely his physical strength but something much more evil.

One Piece’s Saturn Proves Why He’s So Dangerous

Saturn and the other elders work together while staying at the Holy Land of Mary Geoise. It’s not often they descend to the lower world, but whenever they do, the situation is extremely dire. The last time they did that was during the tragic Ohara Incident, where the World Government blew up an entire island. The Five Elders are also quite comfortable with blowing up islands if it serves their purpose. Each one of them is extremely cruel and almost inhumane.

They also directly serve Imu, the mysterious ruler of the world. Among them, Saturn clearly has the most screentime. Considering the position he is in, it’s not surprising that he has to make some cruel decisions. Now that the Egghead Island is under siege, the lives of several Marines are on the line, including the Cipher Pol. However, Saturn has just made it clear he’s not planning to prioritize them over their goals. The three things he needs to protect on the island are York’s safety, Punk Records, and the power plant that creates the Mother Flame.

The elders need Mother Flame to use the same mysterious weapon that destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom. Since it was Vegapunk’s creation, they can use York to simply work for them. Saturn wants the casualties to be a last resort. However, what’s truly baffling is how he sees everyone else, including his subordinates and enemies, as nothing but insects. Saturn’s ability to discard others to meet his goals is the essence of a truly evil villain, which makes him more terrifying. Part 2 of the Egghead Incident Arc will explore the true extent of his heartlessnss, finally explaining why he’s so hated among manga fans.