Attack on Titan Cliffhanger Sets Off Its Final War

Attack on Titan has always been a tense series, and that has only become more apparent in the last year. Creator Hajime Isayama has not shied away from the horrors of war with this series, and it seems that topic is about to be further explored. After all, the final war of Attack on Titan is here, and it promises to be one of the most horrifying in recent memory.

The update about the war came recently as Attack on Titan put out chapter 133. It was there fans were brought back to Eren as the former hero promised his friends that war was on the way. Not even Mikasa or Armin could sway the boy from his nefarious path... and that became apparent by the chapter's end.

The latest Attack on Titan chapter came to a close with a massive cliffhanger. The scene played out with Eren as the Founding Titan leading his army of Colossal Titans over Marley. So far, the legion has killed hundreds if not thousands on their march to the capital, and Eren feels no remorse. But from the sky, fans watched as airships from Marley came to fight the Titans.

The final page ends with flavor text confirming that "as the end approaches, total war begins." There is no more mistaking the future of Isayama's story. War will end this blood-torn series, and it is going to be brutal.

After all, Eren did tell his friends the only way to stop the Rumbling was by his death. The boy is either looking to be killed or hoping to bait his friends into an all-out assault. Either way, Eren has no plans on stopping his Titan army from pursuing global genocide, and many fans are left wondering where Attack on Titan goes from here. No one expected the series to get this dark, but chapter 133 shows that reality has come upon fans.

