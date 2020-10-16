Attack On Titan Shares Eren's Final Promise About the Rumbling

✖

The latest chapter of Attack On Titan didn't just feature the Survey Corps continuing their quest to take down Eren Jaeger following his insane plan to eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood running through their veins, it also gave us Eren's friends confronting him and hearing Eren's promise about the Rumbling. The Rumbling is the unleashing of the Titans within the walls that originally held the Eldians in check, with the waves of behemoths currently stomping across the nation of Marley and killing scores of both Marleyian soldiers and innocent civilians in Jaeger's bid to end the long running war!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Attack On Titan's manga, Chapter 133, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll dive into spoilers for season four of the anime!

As the Survey Corps travels aboard an air ship to try to stop Eren's mad plan to change the world, they are confronted by Jaeger on a mental landscape that he is able to drag them all into. With Eren's power of the Founding Titan, he now has the ability to control any Titan on the planet, including those of his friends that currently harbor the power of the Titans. As Eren explains, he isn't taking control of his friends because he does not want to "steal their freedom", noting that if they want to stop him, they will have to kill him.

The members of the Survey Corps attempt to let Eren know that if he were to stop the Rumbling now, the war could still end and a peace treaty could potentially be signed, putting an end to the carnage created from both sides. Unfortunately, Jaeger isn't having it and explains that he will not be stopping the Rumbling as long as he is alive, breaking down the fact that the only way to stop it is by attempting to stop Eren by force.

With the power of the Founding Titan, the spirit of the first Titan in Ymir now resides in Eren and Jaeger approaches his friends as a child himself alongside Ymir's younger form. Faced with this ultimatum, it seems that the only way the Survey Corps will be able to stop Eren is by killing him!

What did you think of this latest chapter of Attack On Titan?