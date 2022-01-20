Attack On Titan: Eren’s Actor Was Admittedly Worried About His Role in Season 4

Eren Jaeger has gone through some serious changes in the fourth season of Attack On Titan, but one thing that has remained the same is that voice actor Yuki Kaji has returned to bring the hero turned villain to life. With Eren starting his own cult and throwing his lot behind his brother Zeke, the Beast Titan, it’s understandable that Kaji would be a little nervous in grappling with these major changes for the character, as he confirms in a recent interview.

In an interview for the Japanese station, MBS, Kaji had this to say about his approach to Eren this time around, as the youngest Jaeger continues to walk down a much darker path as the forces of Eldia and Marley prepare for their final battle that is sure to have plenty of casualties along the way:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A few years after reaching the ocean, which was Eren’s long-awaited dream in Season 3, the Marley Arc started. I was shocked when I read the manga because it was a very different atmosphere considering the story that they were fighting with Titans until then. I was worried about how I should play Eren, whose body and mind have changed and grown up in that story, and I was worried about how I could play Eren. I had a strong willingness and determination to play and perform more than that though. Eren would change his position as the essence of the story and the psychology of the world more than inside.

At the time of the first part of the final season, the story wasn’t finished yet. So Eren, even I, didn’t know how the story would end. That’s why I was worried about how to play him. However, I was thinking about interpreting this play that I love and so does everyone else. Every time there was a voiceover, I was looking for how to play him while matching Eren’s image and this play with the help of the sound director. At the time of the MAPPA event, the director told me that he didn’t know how Eren would be voiced in the final season. I felt the same way, so I was nervous about the voiceover in the final season’s first part. However, when I played him, Eren began to move naturally with a different consciousness than I did.”

What do you think of the major changes that Eren has been undergoing in this final season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via Attack On Fans