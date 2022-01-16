Attack on Titan Star Readies Fans for Eren’s Big Moments in Season 4B

The star behind Eren Yeager is sharing some hype over the character’s big moments in Attack on Titan’s fourth and final season. The series has finally returned for Part 2 of the final season, and Attack on Titan fans are starting to see just how far Eren is willing to go for whatever his new goals truly are. The first half of the season teased he would be going down a dark and bloody path, but the midseason premiere proves that there is still much more ground for Eren to cover as he continues his descent into violence and darkness.

It’s something fans will see play out over the course of Attack on Titan‘s new episodes, and the Japanese voice actor behind Eren, Yuki Kaji, opened up in an interview about the series ahead of Part 2’s release (as spotted by @AttackOnFans on Twitter) and revealed his complicated feelings about Eren and what Eren is carrying ahead in the new episodes. Beginning with, “It’s a tragedy that can’t be described in one word, and I think it’s natural to think about that.”

Continuing further, Kaji stated about Eren, “[Eren] was dominated by that feeling, but if he really changed his perspective, then he would be able to judge some people in their position opposite to his. This is a show that teaches you that kind of thing, and that’s when you identify with Eren’s feelings, both as a child and as an adult. Even now there is a part of me that can connect with him…I don’t remember everything clearly, but I know Eren’s feelings are varied.”

As for what to look forward to in the new episodes, Kaji hyped as such, “The voice actors and anime staff have put their heart and soul into creating this show for you to watch. I’m very happy to have met this show, and I’m sure everyone is happy to be able to read and watch it. But I think this show points that happiness is not just a peaceful happiness.” Continuing further with, “I feel that this show teaches us to move on without turning away from painful and sad things.”

Finally, Kaji hopes fans will be able to stick around given how tough the story is going to get in the new episodes, "When I look at the story after reading the manga, I realize how important love is. I would like to bring out everything I felt this time until the end, so I hope you will continue to watch it every week even though it's a hard story."